Over 30 animals adopted on Christmas at Horry County care center

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Over 30 animals up for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center found new forever homes Christmas Day.

HCACC was open 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for special Christmas hours, waiving adoption fees to encourage families to come out and find a new pet.

“We can play with her, take her outside, get her toys, feed her, get her water,” Ja’Marioe Kelly said of his family’s new dog. “I like the dog because it’s cute. I like the paws. I like the tail.”

Some people showed up to the care center as early as 6 a.m.

In total, 25 dogs, nine cats and even two ferrets ended up finding new homes.

“We came in March and adopted a Rottweiler-Lab mix,” Scott Helms said. “And decided this morning… let’s go get him a playmate.”

HCACC will be waiving adoption fees for the next couple of weeks.

“Right now through New Year’s, but it could be extended after that,” county spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said. “This is a lifetime commitment. It’s no difference than a child.You are looking to take care of them and love them and we want people to welcome them into their family.”

The application process requires potential adopters to present identification and fill out some paperwork.

You can see pets up for adoption here.