Overnight crash on Kings Highway leaves one dead, one in custody

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person has died and another person is in custody after a crash just before midnight on North Kings Highway, near 44th Ave. North.
Myrtle Beach police and fire responded to the vehicle versus moped crash. Corporal Thomas Vest says the driver of the vehicle is in custody.
Count on News13 for updates as additional information is released.
