Overnight fire damages motel in Atlantic Beach; no injuries reported

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire that damaged a business early Saturday morning in Atlantic Beach is under investigation, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 2:46 a.m. to the E&E Motel at 31st Avenue South in Atlantic Beach. Crews were able to bring the fire under control, and there were no injuries reported, HCFR said.

Crews from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the Calabash Fire Department assisted in the response. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.