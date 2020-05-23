Overnight pursuit ends when vehicle goes off road in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A police pursuit ended overnight in North Myrtle Beach when the vehicle went off the road, authorities say.

Horry County PD was pursing the suspect vehicle when it left the road at the end of the Cherry Grove exit to Sea Mountain Highway from Highway 17 northbound, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Dowling said that North Myrtle Beach units were not involved in the pursuit. North Myrtle helped post-collision with apprehending four subjects and traffic control, he said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

