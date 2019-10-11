Overturned 18-wheeler closes portion of Hwy. 57 in Horry County near state line

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An overturned 18-wheeler has closed a section of Highway 57 in Horry County near the South Carolina/North Carolina state line.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched by Horry County 911 around 7:50 a.m. Friday for an 18-wheeler on its side, HCFR said. The overturned 18-wheeler is impacting nearby utility lines.

No injuries were reported.

Utility crews and the SC Department of Public Safety is also on scene.

HCFR says the section of Hwy. 57 “will be closed for some time.”

