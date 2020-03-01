Paid parking season arrives for Grand Strand communities

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Paid parking has returned for the year in some municipalities along the Grand Strand.
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach began paid parking for the season Sunday. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31.
You can find specific parking rules for each of these municipalities on their individual websites and social media.
