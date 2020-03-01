Breaking News Alert
WATCH LIVE: Joe Bidens wins South Carolina Primary in all projections

Paid parking season arrives for Grand Strand communities

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Paid parking has returned for the year in some municipalities along the Grand Strand.

Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach began paid parking for the season Sunday. The paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31.

You can find specific parking rules for each of these municipalities on their individual websites and social media.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories