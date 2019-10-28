Paid parking season ending in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach paid parking season will end on Halloween, according to the City.

The city’s paid parking season will officially come to a close at 5 p.m. on October 31. The city says at that time all paid parking kiosks in public parking lots on either side of Ocean Boulevard will be turned off and the Passport App will no longer accept payments for those lots until next parking season.

Next year’s paid parking season is expected to be from March 1 to October 31, 2020.

Representatives from Kimley-Horn, the City’s public parking consultant, will be on hand Friday, November 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at City Hall to conduct a public parking charrette.

A charrette is an interactive planning session that enables participants to collaborate on a vision or strategy. It provides a forum for ideas and offers the unique advantage of giving immediate feedback to project designers.

The charrette will include proposed strategies for potential refinements to the City’s paid parking program introduced in mid-June 2019, and proposed long-term parking management and investment strategies.