SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a location on the new Surfside Beach Pier, according to a town spokesperson.
The 10-year lease agreement was finalized Thursday, according to a news release.
Painter’s opened in 1952 and is well-known along the Grand Strand.
Painter’s is the second business to be named as a business that will operate on the new pier, according to town officials.
The new pier is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.