Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Murrells Inlet wins $200,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Murrells Inlet won $200,000 in Thursday’s drawing, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

The ticket was sold at Lowes Foods on Highway 707, but the prize has not yet been claimed, according to a news release.

The ticket holder matched all five numbers drawn to win $100,000. Because the ticket owner “Powered-Up” the ticket during purchase for another $1, the top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The odds of winning $200,000 while playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884, according to the release.

Tickets bought from the Lowes Foods should be checked. The winner has 180 days from Thursday to claim their prize.

For more information visit the South Carolina Lottery’s website.