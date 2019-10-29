Part of Downtown Myrtle Beach added to National Register of Historic Places

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Downtown Myrtle Beach has a new Historic District.

The District was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Arts and Innovations District.

There are 26 properties included in the Historic District; 18 contributing and 8 non-contributing properties. Contributing properties are buildings that have maintained most of the structure’s original materials and design. Non-contributing properties have undergone renovations that do not include enough of the buildings original design to be considered contributing.

Properties in a Historic District can take advantage of Historical State and Federal Tax credits to restore the building to it’s former glory.

Lauren Clever, Executive Director of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation tells News13, getting the District on the National Register of Historic Places is a huge check off the Masterplan council approved earlier this year.

“This area has a lot of interest,” Clever said.”People are calling and are interested in being in the downtown area. So it’s exciting people want to have those conversations because those areas sat empty for so long where people didn’t find it to be interesting. Now it’s interesting. I think it’s always been interesting, but we’ve certainly added some extra layers to it.”

A few of the 26 properties include the former Cato’s Lady’s Fashion at 503 3rd Avenue North, the building at 507 9th Avenue North which used to house the Myrtle Beach Bakery and House Parts at 801 N Kings Highway.

The recently approved micro-brewery and co-working space will be in buildings now considered historic.

“We’d like for it to be a destination you know when people come they can roam around the area,” Clever said. “Whether it’s food, beverage or some level of entertainment. Anything that brings people and draws people to the area to stay.”