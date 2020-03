NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A part of Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach will be shut down for the next few hours.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety says Old Highway 17 southbound will be shut down due to a water main break. This could last for the next three to four hours, the department reported at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

News13 is working to find out where the water main break happened on the highway and what was the cause.

Vist wbtw.com for updates.