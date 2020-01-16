Paving work along section of Hwy. 544 in Horry County to impact traffic for several months

BUCKSVILLE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Paving work along a section of SC Highway 544 in Horry County will impact traffic for several months.

Milling and paving along a section of Hwy. 544 between Gravelley Gulley Circle and Jackson Bluff Road began Wednesday night, according to the SC Department of Transportation.

Work will be Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and SCDOT says the goal is to work on one half-mile each night.

During these times, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction.

The project is expected to be completed in May.

