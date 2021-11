PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Pawleys Island police closed the causeways onto the island Saturday morning because of flooding from the high tide.

The department posted photos of the flooding on its Twitter page and urged people on the island to remain at home until the water subsides. The peak tide occurred about 10:15 a.m., police said.

We are shutting down the causeways now due to excessive flooding. If you are on the island please stay home for a while. Please keep clear of the area. Creekside high tide is 10:15. pic.twitter.com/NfcHcRFStA — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) November 6, 2021

According to Georgetown Emergency Management, flooding was expected along tidal marshes and causeways. Officials urged people not to drive through floodwaters.