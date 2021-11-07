King tide causes flooding in Myrtle Beach, Garden City, Pawleys Island; 1 person rescued from stranded vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person had to be rescued from a vehicle stranded in high water Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach as flooding caused by the king tide also continued to cause problems in Garden City and Pawleys Island, authorities said.

In Myrtle Beach, rescue crews from Horry County Fire and North North Beach rescued one person Sunday morning after their vehicle became stuck in high water on Shore Drive. The person was not hurt, and HCFR said the road would remain closed until the tide recedes.

In Garden City, a News13 reporter said water covered several streets and several buildings appeared to be flooded Sunday morning. The extent of the damage remained unclear.



















In Pawleys Island, police shut down causeways to the island Sunday morning for the second straight day. Police asked people are asked to avoid the area and urged motorists not to drive through floodwater. The department also said most of Myrtle Avenue is seeing water inundation.

“It seems to be coming in quick with the strong wind,” the police department said in a Twitter post. “Please remain clear of the island until the tides have receded.”

We are closing down the causeways for a while as high tide approaches. Please avoid the area. And do not drive through the flood water if coming off the island. pic.twitter.com/wr6wppTnwf — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) November 7, 2021

On Saturday, the king tide produced flooding in several areas along the Grand Strand. In addition to Pawleys Island, High water was reported in Garden City and Murrells Inlet.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.