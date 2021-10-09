Pawleys Island Festival of Music and Arts marks 30th anniversary

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The 30th annual Pawleys Island Festival of Music and Art, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, is back with several live performances scheduled during October.

“We’re back, and we’re stronger than ever,” said Delores Blount, the festival’s director.

Concerts at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island began on Friday with a performance by the Orland Transit Authority and will continue with a performance by The Miracles at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We are pleased to welcome these artists to our 30th-anniversary celebration,” Blount said. “Many of these performers, scheduled to appear last year, have rearranged their schedules to be with us in 2021. Our audience is in for a real treat.“

The number of tickets sold for each performance will be limited to ensure the safety of those in attendance, Blount said.

“Our goal is to provide adequate parking and premier seating so that everyone can enjoy the show,” she said. “We are encouraging patrons to get their tickets early to avoid disappointment. Tickets for this year’s performances are going quickly, and our tabled event will sell out fast.”

The remaining groups scheduled to perform at this year’s festival include:

Oct. 13 – Lao Tizer featuring Eric Marienthal

Oct. -The Black Market Trust

Oct. 15 – Atlanta Rhythm Section

Oct. 16: Tavares

Oct. 21 – The Texas Tenors

Oct. 22 – Best of the Eagles

Oct. 23 – Destination Motown featuring Soul Cruisers (tabled event)

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online at www.pawleysmusic.org.