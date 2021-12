PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A 49-year-old Pawleys Island man was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash, according to the Georgetown County coroner.

Bobby Grant crashed while driving his motorcycle on Ferguson Drive, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said in a Facebook post. He was taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital where he died, Ridgeway said.

No other information was available. Count on News13 for updates.