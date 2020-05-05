Pawleys Island Police Department removes shark from beach

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department removed a shark from the beach Tuesday morning.
According to the department, the shark washed up on the beach Wednesday morning.
“Yes, we do shark removal,” the department tweeted.
