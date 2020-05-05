Pawleys Island Police Department removes shark from beach

Pawleys Island Police Department removed a shark from the beach Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Courtesy: Pawleys Island Police Department)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Pawleys Island Police Department removed a shark from the beach Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the shark washed up on the beach Wednesday morning.

“Yes, we do shark removal,” the department tweeted.

Yes, we do shark removal. 😮

This fella washed up on the beach this AM and Officer Ligocki & Investigator Fairfield were on the job. pic.twitter.com/9usuNhIzBh — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) May 5, 2020

