PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Pawleys Island police issued a warning Tuesday night about a possible plot to steal golf carts.

The department received a tip from another agency that people may be planning to go to Pawleys Island to steal golf carts, according to the post on the department’s social media pages.

We've received a tip from another agency that there may be individuals planning on coming to Pawleys Island to steal golf carts. Please secure your carts behind other vehicles or use anti-theft devices to prevent theft. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) July 7, 2021

Police reminded residents to secure their golf carts either behind other vehicles or to use anti-theft devices.

No other details were released.