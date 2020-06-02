Peaceful march planned in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday afternoon

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Organizers plan a protest in North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday starting at 1 p.m.

“We shall remain peaceful and march down Main and hopefully the boulevard,” the flyer for the protest states. Participants will meet on Main Street in North Myrtle where the old Bi-Lo was at noon.

Traffic conditions could be affected by the protest.

A statement ending the flyer reads, “Honor those fallen to police brutality and racism. This is a fight for all!”

Organizers encourage people to bring plenty of water, wear comfortable shoes, sunscreen and take a battery pack to charge phones. Wear long hair up and out of the way, and study your rights, they suggest.