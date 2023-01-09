GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The 19th annual Grand Strand Freedom Week is a week of events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It runs from Jan. 13 – Jan. 17.

The Carolina African American Heritage Foundation has been busy planning for this. News13 Anchor Annette Peagler sat down with Foundation President Marcella Swans to learn more about the events.

Swans is the widow of the late Bennie Swans, a man who was influential in getting the city of Myrtle Beach to observe Martin Luther King Day back in 2008. Swans was a veteran, activist and former chair of the Horry County Democratic Party. His wife said he wanted the best for his community.

“He always had a vision; he was always committed to his community. He was always committed to providing services to those in the community,” Marcella Swans said.

He and others were persistent to get MLK Day observed in Myrtle Beach, so they went to the city council. Years later, it’s a week-long event.

“It’s not just for the black minority, but for all people who can benefit from any of the workshops…benefit from job development, benefit from economic development,” Swans said.

There will be an invitation-only welcome reception on Friday, a parade on Saturday and a mental health forum from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

“Mental health is something new that we brought on because of the need. As we see needs, we try to address them and give the community information about that,” Swans said.

Other events include a drum major awards ceremony and breakfast at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Also, one person will be honored for their work in community service and the Bennie Swans Humanitarian Award will be announced.

“I’m very pleased that we are in our 19th year of this celebration. It’s important that our young people understand that’s who we need to reach our younger people and for them to understand where we’ve come from and for them to strive to do better,” said Swans.