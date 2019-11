MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 17 near 707.

According to the Highway Patrol at around 8:50 p.m. Friday a 2018 Dodge pickup was traveling north on Highway 17 when it struck a pedestrian illegally crossing the highway. That pedestrian died after the crash, the driver of the truck was uninjured and will not face any charges.

