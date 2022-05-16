HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in southern Horry County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) says it happened Sunday night on Highway 17 Business near Tadlock Drive. That’s around two miles South of Murrells Inlet.

SCHP says around 8:36 p.m. a 2008 Volvo SUV was traveling North on Highway 17 Business when it hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road from the median. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries, where they later died. The driver of the Volvo was not hurt.

The pedestrian’s name has not yet been released. Count on us to keep you updated.