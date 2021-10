HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 17 just south of Atlantic Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the person was in the roadway illegally when they were hit by a 2016 Chevrolet that was driving north on Highway 17. It happened about 2:35 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. The SCHP is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.