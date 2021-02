CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night while walking along Highway 501 in Conway, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Keron Powell, 28, of Aynor, was walking near the intersection of 4 Mile Road at about 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a car, Willard said.

Powell died at the scene due to injuries. It’s unclear if the driver will face charges.

Conway Police are investigating. Count on News13 for updates.