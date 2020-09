LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened on Red Bluff Road near Roman Road just before 10:30 p.m., HCFR said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Red Bluff Rd. near Roman Rd. in Loris completely shut down right now, due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian call.



1 person was transported with serious injuries.#HCFR crews were dispatched to this call at 10:23 p.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene and investigating. pic.twitter.com/UEQIpdYGax — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) September 11, 2020

Red Bluff road is shut down. Drivers are asked to find other routes.