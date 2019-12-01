SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 17 in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Little River Saturday evening, according to Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on Highway 17 around 6:05 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin Avenue, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins.

That’s where the driver of a 2007 Mazda four-door fatally struck a pedestrian in the roadway, according to Cpl. Collins.

The driver of the car was not injured and will not face charges.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.

