Pedestrian suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries after being hit by a car on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian has “life-threatening” injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday night on Ocean Boulevard, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The pedestrian was hit in the area of 27th Avenue North and 29th Avenue North, police said. Ocean Boulevard is closed in that area. They were taken to a hospital with “life-threatening” injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.