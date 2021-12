CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Church Street in Conway, a spokeswoman for the city said.

Conway police and fire units responded about 8:45 p.m. to the 1600 block of Church Street. The person was taken to an area hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue, spokeswoman June Wood said.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.