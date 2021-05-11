Pelicans see new protocols, 50% capacity, record first-day ticket sales for 2021 home opener

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will host their 2021 Home Opener at the Tuesday evening at the ballpark, returning to the home field in front of fans for the first time since August 2019.

Fans can expect a few changes this year.

The TicketReturn.com field will start the first six games of the season with a half-capacity crowd. About 3,300 seats will be available for each game in May.

The Pelican’s reopening protocols require face coverings on the ballpark property unless eating or drinking. Cashless payments are encouraged.

Even with protocols in place, players, fans and staff are excited the game is back on the Grand Strand.

“When we first put tickets on sale, I think now it’s been about a week, and a half or two weeks ago, it was a record first day of ticket sales for us, and those tickets have continued to move not only for opening night but for games throughout the season,” said Kristin Call, the associate general manager for the Pelicans.

The team will also be letting go of some on-field activities for now.

There will be no autograph sessions, and players will not throw out baseballs or other items to fans.

In addition to the game, some say they are most looking forward to the first pitch and national anthem.

Tickets, concessions and merchandise are the lifeblood of ballparks for minor league teams.

It’s been a year and a half without those sales, and Pelicans staff and players are ready to get fans back in the stands.

James Canty, a professional musician, will play the national anthem on his trumpet to start the long-awaited home opener.

“This is a celebration for everyone having missed out on being here last year,” Call said. “We want a fan sing-along for the national anthem, so he’s going to come out and play and we will encourage everyone to sing along. I think It’s going to be a very special emotional moment for folks.”

Tuesday’s home opener will start at 7:05 p.m. against the Augusta GreenJackets.

For the complete list of reopening protocols, click here.

To buy tickets, click here.