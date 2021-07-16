Pelicans to recognize military personnel during game

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you are looking for something fun to do over the weekend, you can enjoy a baseball game and pay tribute to veterans all at the same time.



Associate General Manager, Kristin Call said the Myrtle Beach Pelicans along with Embrace Hospice House will be honoring veterans once again this year.

If you plan to attend the game Saturday, you’ll see veterans and active service members being honored during a special ceremony. The first 1,000 fans will also get a set of baseball cards featuring local service members. Those same service members will also be recognized during the game in front of hundreds of people.

Call said it’s an unforgettable experience for both service members and their families.

“This is just a really special night. One that we are proud to host each and every every year. We honor our military veterans and military personnel every single night and then also every Saturday. But, Military Appreciation Night takes it to a whole other level. It is a tradition that we are proud to carry on here at Pelicans Ballpark,” Call said.

If you would like to buy tickets, click here.

Pelicans players will wear special stars and stripes uniforms, as part of the Military Appreciation Night ceremony.

Call added the service members will be recognized along with their families out on the field before the game in front of the crowd. She said it is not only a special moment for those serving but also for their family members as well.

“It is an annual event that we have been hosting for many, many years here and honestly one of the coolest events I think personally that we host every single year,” Call said.

The baseball card sets will be given away at 3:30, the Pelicans game will start at 4:00 and the veterans ceremony will take place between games 1 and 2.