People fill up on food, fellowship at Shepherd’s Table community dinner in Conway

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Lasagna and garlic bread topped the menu at a Christmas Eve community dinner hosted by the Shepherd’s Table.

Those who attended the dinner from noon to 2 p.m. in Conway also enjoyed salad and an assort of deserts. They also received blankets and weekend bags filled were necessities like toothbrushes, combs, and socks.

Brandon Oates, executive director of the nonprofit Shepherd’s Table for the past four years, said the goal was to make everyone who walked in the door feel like family.

“Being able to share Christmas dinner and to eat with one another and fellowship with one another, it’s just a blessing for us and a blessing for the community,” he said.

Santa Claus also paid a visit to enhance the Christmas spirit. Children waited patiently after eating to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Candy, hugs, and Christmas cheer were spread throughout the room.

Madeline Carranza, a Shepherd’s Table board member, said it’s important to give back and unite as a community.

“We all work so hard every day to provide for our families, but we also should think about how we can help our community directly and how we can improve the lifestyle of Myrtle Beach and here in Horry County,” she said