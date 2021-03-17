People gather in large crowds across Grand Strand for St. Patrick’s Day despite CDC recommendations

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Businesses, bars, and restaurants in our area held deals and events for St. Patrick’s Day, leading to crowds of people, despite CDC recommendations against large gatherings.

With recommendations from the CDC and physicians, crowds of people still gathered for the 6th annual luck of the Marshwalk held in Murrells Inlet.

“We’ve been through a lot of stuff this last year,” Bryan Hanlon said. “I thought the world ended last year around St. Patty’s day, it came to a dead stop. But it’s good to hear that everything’s back, kind of heading back to normal, not quite there yet, it’s getting there.”

“Everyone wants to have a good time for St. Patrick’s Day, however doing so, going against CDC guidelines, really can just prolong the disease and make things worse,” said Dr. Matthew Lucky, a McLeod Loris Seacoast Emergency Department Physician.

Lucky said even with the vaccine being more readily available, people should still follow guidelines and continue to social distance and wear a mask.

“COVID can still be passed around despite the vaccine, it doesn’t prevent the spread it just prevents the illness severity from being as bad as it was but the virus is still out there,” Lucky said.