People living along Waccamaw River fear moderate flooding forecasted in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — People living along the Waccamaw River are preparing for flooding this weekend with more rain in the forecast on Thursday.

Donna Nelson and Emily Heeren say they’re unfortunately used to the Waccamaw River creeping into their backyard in Pitch Landing in Conway.

“You have to laugh at it because it’s becoming almost your lifestyle now,” said Nelson. “We’ve been flooding here three to four times a year and all it takes is maybe a rainstorm of three inches and this is what we deal with.”

They live in the South Ferry neighborhood, where News13 saw homes surrounded by about six feet of water after Hurricane Florence in 2018. Nelson and Heeren have wooden boards nailed to a tree to show the high mark of Florence’s flooding of 21.16 feet on Sept. 26, 2018.

Two other boards on the tree show where the water rose to after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 (17.9 feet) and in October 2015 (16.1 feet). At least one brick in the yard shows where the flood level rose to in June 2020, during a more typical series of rainy days.

While there won’t even be close to as much flooding as there was during Florence, Nelson and Heeren worry water may still cover Pitch Landing Road, which is the only way out of the neighborhood.

“It’s a big inconvenience, especially when you have to get to work every day and then you’re stranded because you don’t want to drive your car through, so you rely on your neighbors,” Hereen said.

“We’ll be stranded here,” added Nelson. “You won’t be able to get out with your car, so we have kayaks, canoes and a rowboat.”

Pitch Landing’s boat launch is also closed due to high water covering the entire ramp, but it isn’t the only area already seeing some flooding.

Upstream on the other side of Conway, some roads around Lee’s Landing were already covered in water. Flooding from the Waccamaw also surrounded some homes.

The National Weather Service forecasts the Waccamaw will stay at the moderate flood stage through at least Monday. As of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 12.1 feet, which is just above the threshold for the moderate flood stage. The flood level is forecasted to stay there until Saturday afternoon, when it’s expected to slightly rise to 12.4 feet by Monday evening.

Nelson and Heeren say one solution they want Horry County to consider for their flood-prone neighborhood is raising Pitch Landing Road.

“It’s like you’re having a hurricane every few months because you have to take on supplies,” said Nelson. “It’s very hard to bring enough food in on a canoe.”

The city of Conway also closed the boat ramp at the Riverfront Park marina because of the flooding, since the wake from boats can push water further into neighborhoods.