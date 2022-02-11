People with chronic knee pain have a non-surgical option for pain relief

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — People with chronic knee pain now have a new treatment option at Tidelands Health that does not require surgery or opioid-related medications to treat pain.

The cooled radiofrequency treatment clogs pain signals that are sent by nerves to the brain.

Tidelands health pain management physician Dr. Ryan Galica said the benefits of the treatment could last up to 12 months and can be repeated with no side effects.

“My goal is to try to improve people’s symptoms of pain, so they can live a more active life through minimally invasive interventions typically involving things like injections or surgery are trying to avoid surgery. We’re trying to avoid the need for s powerful narcotic medicines for pain. If we can take the pain away with a minimally invasive option, then those medications become less necessary or unnecessary,“ Galica said.

Galica said the benefit of the cooled radiofrequency treatment is that it’s able to affect a larger area and provide better relief. He said this is a great option for people to be able to control their pain without having to resort to strong and possibly addictive pain medications.

“The treatment is ideal for patients who aren’t eligible to get surgery. It’s also a good option for anyone who’s tried steroid injections but didn’t get relief or anyone who had knee replacement surgery and had the pain come back,” Galica said.

Galica said that the limited number of patients that have received the treatment are happy with the relief they are getting.