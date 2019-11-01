Performer announced for CCMF 2020 kick-off concert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Festival officials have announced the performer for the festival’s 2020 kick-off concert.

Jake Owen will perform at the festival’s kick-off concert on Thursday, June 4, according to CCMF’s Facebook page.

This Florida babe will be ‘Keepin it Country’ with us in June! We’re going to be in ‘Good Company’ while 'Beachin' with… Posted by Carolina Country Music Fest on Friday, November 1, 2019

In July, News13 reported that Luke Combs was named as the first performer for the 2020 festival.

In September, Eric Church was announced as the festival’s second headlining act.

In October, News13 reported that Darius Rucker would join Combs and Church as the third headliner for the 2020 festival.

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.

