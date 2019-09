AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – One person is being transported by helicopter to an area hospital after being burned by a fryer at the Aynor Harvest Hoe-Down.

The call came in just before noon, according to a Facebook post by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The person’s injuries are reported to be not life-threatening.

Another person is being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

