HORRY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person was critically injured Thursday night after a single-car crash involving a pedestrian in the Green Sea area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sandy Bluff Road and Alpine Drive and the road remained shut down while crews worked in the area.
The Tabor City Fire Department assisted on the call. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
