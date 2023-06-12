GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Highway 17, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened back on June 4 near Lynchfield Drive just half a mile south of Pawley’s Island, SCHP said.
The driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Highway 17 when they hit a pedestrian attempting to cross, SCHP said. The pedestrian died on Sunday.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.