MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died after a mobile home fire in Murrells Inlet, fire officials said.

Two people were in the home when it caught fire at about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Kosto of the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District. The second person got out OK.

News13 photo: Adriana Cotero

News13 photo: Adriana Cotero

News13 photo: Adriana Cotero

News13 photo: Adriana Cotero

A witness told News13 that he was dropping off his daughter at the school bus stop nearby when he saw the fire. He said he tried to rescue an elderly woman trapped inside through a window but that the fire had already fully engulfed the home.

Kosto said there was a lot of heavy smoke and fire coming out of the home when firefighters arrived.

“Crews got on scene and knocked down the fire, and unfortunately, there was one fatality and fire marshals are on scene investigating right now,” he said.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Midway Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.