NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person and their dog escaped a vehicle submerged in floodwater in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said the vehicle was submerged in the area of Eugene Road and Spring Branch Road in Nichols around 4:36 p.m.

One person and their dog self-extricated from this vehicle in floodwater.



There are no reported injuries.



