Person killed after being hit by car in Myrtle Beach

Police on scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed after being hit by a car Monday night in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit at about 9:20 p.m. in the area of 70th Avenue North and North Kings Highway, police said. Northbound lanes of North Kings Highway closed in the area and drivers should find alternate routes. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash and it’s not clear if anyone will face charges.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

