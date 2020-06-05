Person killed after being struck by car while crossing Hwy 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed after being struck by a car while crossing Hwy 17 in Horry County.

According to Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the person was crossing Hwy 17 at 10:05 p.m. Thursday night when a 2002 Chevy Tahoe traveling south hit and killed the person. The specific location of the incident was not given.

The driver of the car was uninjured, SCHP said. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Count on News13 for updates. The incident remains under investigation.