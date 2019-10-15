Person reports shots fired into Longs home

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A person reported that shots were fired into a home in Longs.

Police responded to Pine Needle Drive in Longs on October 11, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. Officers spoke with the complainant, who stated he left the home around 6:30 a.m. in the morning and returned around 5 p.m.

The complainant told police he saw four holes on the front side of the home that appeared to be from a bullet, the report said. The complainant also told police there were two holes in the back of the home that appeared to be exit holes.

The complainant also reportedly told police his wife received a call around lunch time, while she was working, that people were in the road in front of the home shooting, the report said.

