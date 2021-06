GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into the woods in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCRF was dispatched at 10:28 a.m. to the crash at Eagle Road and W. Highway 501. The 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved in the crash, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.