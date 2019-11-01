Person uninjured after car rolls on its side near Carolina Forest High School

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – A person is uninjured after a car rolled on its side near a high school in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Postal Way, near Carolina Forest High School, around 2 a.m. Friday for “what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident, with the car flipped on its side,” HCFR said. “The one occupant of the vehicle wasn’t injured.”
