MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Palmetto Business Strategies is joining the Grand Strand Humane Society for a pet supply drive on Saturday afternoon.
The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave at the Grand Strand Humane Society.
They will be collecting dog food, cat food, blankets, toys, and more.
Bring a donation and receive a free ice cream cone from Mr. Softee.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Coastal football rolls past Campbell, 43-21, begins the season 2-0
- Pet supply drive at Grand Strand Humane Society Saturday
- Surfside Church holds food distribution drive-thru
- A cool weekend with more sunshine
- UPDATE: HCFR: 2 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Loris