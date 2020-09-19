Pet supply drive at Grand Strand Humane Society Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Palmetto Business Strategies is joining the Grand Strand Humane Society for a pet supply drive on Saturday afternoon.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave at the Grand Strand Humane Society.

They will be collecting dog food, cat food, blankets, toys, and more.

Bring a donation and receive a free ice cream cone from Mr. Softee.

LATEST HEADLINES: