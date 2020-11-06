PETA files complaint to USDA over ‘dangerous stunt’ at ‘Doc’ Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — PETA filed a complaint to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) over a “dangerous stunt” at “Doc” Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari.

In a statement sent to News13, PETA said the complaint was submitted after a video of Lil Pump being lifted by Bubbles the elephant and posing in a swimming pool with a tiger.

“Another captive tiger just tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but the recently indicted ‘Doc’ Antle hasn’t let federal recommendations against cub-petting stop his search for a little limelight,” PETA said. “Tigers and elephants used for photo ops are caged, chained, and beaten into submission, and they’re dangerous wild animals.

“PETA is calling on federal officials to hold this shady showman accountable for putting vulnerable animals and Lil Pump at risk and reminding everyone of the lesson they should’ve learned from ‘Tiger King’: Stay away from roadside zoos.”

Antle was indicted in Virginia in October on one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.