PHOTOS: Christmas parade comes to downtown Conway as thousands line streets

CONWAY, SC (WTBW) – The Christmas spirit was alive and well in Conway Saturday morning as the city’s parade made its way through downtown.

Thousands lined the streets to watch the parade make its way through.

The parade began at 10 a.m. Saturday and is set to wrap up by noon.

The route includes 16th Avenue North, Main Street, 3rd Avenue, Laurel Street and 4th Avenue.

News13 morning anchors Patsy Kelly and Aaron Rhody were there along with News13 producer Henry Kirshner.

