Photos: Grand Strand Medical welcomes holiday babies

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Holiday newborns were welcomed by Grand Strand Medical Center this week.
Here are photos of a few of the babies who were born the week of Christmas:
Twins Kennedy and Colbie, Karter, Miller and Xaylah were all welcomed into the world this week. They were decked out in holiday pajamas.
Congratulations to their families on their newest additions!
