‘Pioneer canine:’ Retired Horry County arson dog dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired arson dog with Horry County Fire Rescue has died, the organization announced on Thursday.

Navy retired in 2015, according to a social media post.

“Having worked hundreds of fires, Navy was a pioneer canine in our organization, as the first State Insurance grant dog we had, the only in the state of South Carolina at that time,” the post reads.

Navy had lived and served with his handler, Chief Investigator James Cyganiewicz. A labrador-retriever mix, he graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 2007.